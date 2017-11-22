Investigators release surveillance pics of attempted bank robbery suspect

Investigators have released surveillance pictures of a man wanted in an attempted bank robbery in North Charleston on Wednesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Bank of America on 7420 Rivers Ave. for the robbery.

According to NCPD officials, a male subject entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

Authorities say the suspect fled the bank without getting any money.

Police are continuing the investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

