Charleston to swear in youngest city council member in modern history

In two months the City of Charleston will swear in a newly-elected 22-year-old to serve as the youngest council member in modern history.

Harry Griffin was elected to the District 10 seat Tuesday night in a run-off election against Summer Massey.

Looking back on the last few months, Griffin said Wednesday he's humbled by the support he's received throughout his entire campaign.

Now he's focused on getting prepared for the job.

"[I’m] going to be meeting with constituents, having town hall meetings with the different neighborhoods, and finding out what areas they really want to address first and making sure their voice is heard,” he said.

Even before running for Charleston City Council, Griffin's face was seen by thousands of people in the Lowcountry. He appeared on Live 5 News at Noon 14 years ago with Bill Sharpe.

Griffin was just eight years old at the time.

"Bill Sharpe is like a local legend and I'm just this little kid with a clip-on tie,” Griffin said Wednesday. “It was the most amazing experience coming here and saying the Presidents’ names."

Griffin said he's wanted to represent the people all his life; At one point a vision of becoming President.

But now in 2017, the 22-year-old is looking at a smaller role, one closer to his heart.

"Growing up in this district I've seen the changes directly,” Griffin said. “I've seen the flooding. I've seen the traffic, the congestion."

Bringing his district together is one of the major things Griffin also plans to do, and he said he’s going to need the support from the candidates he ran against.

"We have to be a unified district because if we're divided it's going to be harder to get things accomplished, and taken relevant on council,” Griffin said. “If we get unified, we can get District 10 on the forefront, because for far too long, we've been forgotten about so far from downtown."

Griffin joined current District 6 council member William Dudley Gregorie by winning the run-off elections in their respected districts.

The swearing in and re-swearing ceremony will take place in January.

