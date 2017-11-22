Ward, Buccaneers announce 2018 CSU Baseball Schedule

Charleston Southern will host 28 games at CSU Ballpark as Head Coach Adam Ward announced the 2018 baseball schedule on Wednesday morning.



The Buccaneers will host weekend series against Delaware, Holy Cross, Campbell, Longwood, High Point, Winthrop, and UNC Asheville while playing home-and-home series with College of Charleston, USC Upstate, Charlotte, Savannah State, and Georgia. Additionally, the Buccaneers will play four games with The Citadel with each school getting two home games.



CSU's 2018 road schedule includes weekend series at South Carolina, Presbyterian, Liberty, Radford, and Gardner Webb. The Bucs will also make midweek trips to Clemson, Davidson, and Georgia Southern.



"Our players are very excited about this schedule," Ward commented. "The non-conference portion, which includes eight games against 2017 regional teams, will be challenging and prepare us for the rigors of play in a very competitive baseball conference. Our fans will also have a multitude of opportunities to see us play at home in CSU Ballpark throughout the season."



The Bucs open the season with Delaware (Feb. 16-18) before playing their first road game at Savannah State (Feb 20). CSU then travels to play a weekend series with South Carolina (Feb 23-25). The first month of the season closes with the Bucs hosting Savannah State (Feb 27) and Charlotte (Feb 28).



CSU opens the month of March with a split series against The Citadel (Mar. 2-4). The first and third games of the series will be hosted at The Citadel's Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park while the second game will be at CSU Ballpark. The Bucs will host three teams over spring break. Georgia (Mar. 5) and USC Upstate (Mar. 7) visit for midweek games and Holy Cross (Mar. 9-11) will be a weekend series.



After a midweek visit to Clemson (Mar. 13), CSU opens Big South Conference play when Campbell comes to town (Mar. 16-18). The Bucs face two intrastate midweek opponents with College of Charleston (Mar 20) and USC Upstate (Mar 21) ahead of another Big South series with Presbyterian (Mar. 23-25).



Following a visit to Georgia (Mar. 27), the Bucs finish off the month of March hosting Longwood (Mar. 29-31). April begins with midweek trips to College of Charleston (Apr. 3) and UNC Charlotte (Apr. 10) and weekend series with Big South opponents High Point (Apr. 6-8) and Liberty (13-15). The month of April closes out with a home contest with The Citadel (Apr. 17) and a visit to Radford (Apr. 20-22)



The final month of the season features Big South series with Winthrop (May 4-6), Gardner-Webb (May 11-13), and a senior weekend series with UNC Asheville (May 17-19). CSU's last midweek game will be at Georgia Southern (May 15). The Big South Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 22-26 and will take place at the Liberty Baseball Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.