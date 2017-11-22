VIDEO: Summerville police officers stop motorists to hand out turkeys

Summerville police officers were in full force today stopping motorists this afternoon, not to hand out tickets but to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving with a turkey!

According to SPD officials, officers were on Main Street stopping motorists for minor traffic infractions.

Instead of giving them a ticket, they surprised the motorists with turkeys in the department's first ever "Turkey Instead of a Ticket."

"We would like to thank Summerville DREAM for donating the turkeys to the police department, which in turn were given to motorist today," Summerville police officials said.

Additionally, officers also delivered 20 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need throughout the Town of Summerville.

"We hope our small contributions to our citizens will rub off on others and everybody will be thankful for their families, health and the safety our Public Safety and our nation's Military provides," SPD officials said."We very much look forward to doing this again next year!"

Many thanks to the Police Officers who participated in our "Turkey Instead of a Ticket" campaign this afternoon. Those officers include: PFC. D. Barnette, PFC. W. Littel, RFC. R. Christy, RO. J. Wells, Capt. C. Williams and Capt. D. Wright. All videos posted of each traffic stop was done so with the verbal consent of each motorist depicted.

