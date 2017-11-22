Victim in Goose Creek shooting dies from injuries; officers searching for suspect

Investigators say the victim of a shooting in Goose Creek has died of their injuries.

The Goose Creek Police Department says officers are continuing to search for the suspect in the shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Goose Creek PD Capt. Shawn Laffey says the incident started at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Gainsborough Drive.

Laffey said two cars were stopped at the traffic light when someone in one of the vehicles fired shots at the car next to it. Police say a nearby GCPD patrol officer heard the shots fired in the area.

According to investigators, the suspect's car made a U-Turn at the intersection while the victim's car traveled a quarter of a mile where officers, who were working an unrelated accident, saw the vehicle moving erratically towards them on St. James Avenue near Stratford Drive.

Officers reported they discovered one person in the car had suffered gunshot wounds.

"Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the male victim to the hospital," Laffey said.

Police say another person was also in the victim's car but they were not physically harmed in the shooting.

"The only information available regarding a responsible party is the report of a fleeing white in color Mercedes or BMW (no plate information)," said Maj. John Grainger.

If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

"We believe it to be an isolated incident," Laffey said of the incident."We know citizens want to feel safe and secure and know we are working on [the case] until we bring these violators to justice."

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Witnesses say police and emergency units were in the area of the Big T's convenience store on 402 St. James Ave. at the time of the incident.

Authorities had shut down a portion of the road as officers investigated the scene.

Below is a video report from the scene:

