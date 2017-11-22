Lowcountry High School Football Week 14 Schedule

Week 14 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off Friday night with the Lower State finals set for High School League teams. Check back on Friday night for updates, raw video and more as teams try to punch their ticket to the state title game.

AAAAA

Ft. Dorchester (13-0) at Dutch Fork (11-1)

AAAA

Berkeley (12-1) at Hartsville (13-1)

A

CE Murray (11-1) at Baptist Hill (10-1)