Lowcountry High School Football Week 14 Scores, Highlights & More

Week 14 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off Friday night with the Lower State finals set for High School League teams. Check back on Friday night for updates, raw video and more as teams try to punch their ticket to the state title game.

AAAAA

FINAL - Dutch Fork 24 Ft. Dorchester 14 - The Patriots season ends at 13-1.

AAAA

FINAL - Hartsville 37 Berkeley 20 - The Stags season ends at 12-2

A

4TH - Baptist Hill 46 CE Murray 13