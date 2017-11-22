CCU Beats Saint Andrews 70-34

Demario Beck scored 12 points and had 15 rebounds in leading Coastal Carolina to a 70-34 win over Saint Andrews.

Jaylen Shaw, who entered the game only three points from 1,000 points with Coastal Carolina, hit the magic number mark at the 8:03 mark of the first half when he hit the first of two free throws.

The Chants (4-2) led the entire way, but did not shoot the ball very well. CCU finished the game shooting 39 percent (26-66) from the field and only hit four of its 20 three point field goals.

Amidou Bamba chipped in with 10 point and eight rebounds, while Josh Coleman flirted with a double-double with nine points and a career-high 12 boards.

CCU out rebounded Saint Andrews 61-33 and scored 12 points off 11 SAU turnovers.

SAU (1-2) did not have any player reach double digits. Jean Ahoume, Devonte Pettaway and Jordan Hines scored six points each for the Knights.

SAU only shot 23 percent from the field and only hit three of its 18 three point field goals and three of its nine free throws.

The Chants held a 36-17 lead at halftime. Neither team shot the ball very well in the opening 20 minutes as CCU shot 36 percent from the field and the visitors 26.

Bamba had eight first half points to lead the way and Beck finished the first half with seven.

CCU out rebounded SAU 34-15 with Beck’s eight the first half high.

Aboume and Christian Lathan led the way for SAU with four points each.

CCU will take a few days off before getting back on the hardcourt. The Chants will host Wofford in the HTC Center Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.