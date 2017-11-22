Deputies arrest six people in connection to Summerville man's death

Investigators have charged six people in connection with the death of a Summerville man.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says the arrests are in connection to the death of 27-year-old Sebastian Lenz who died of injuries on the evening of Nov. 20.

A report states that on the morning of Nov. 18, deputies responded to the 3000 block Kinswood Lane in Ladson for a fall with injuries. When they arrived they saw an unconscious man on the ground and bleeding from his nose.

"The witnesses on-scene told the deputies that the subject had gotten out of a car and fell, striking his head on the sidewalk," BCSO officials said. "EMS responded and transported the victim to Trident Hospital."

The sheriff's office says after investigating the circumstances around the injury, detectives were able to determine that the injuries were not accidental and that the initial reports provided to the deputies were not factual but an attempt to hide the truth about how the person was injured.

Those charged are:

1. Timothy Charles Mckuhen, age 33 of Bridgetown Road in Goose Creek, was charged with Voluntary Manslaughter

2. Andrew Echipare Alccantara, Jr., age 21 of Mair Route Road in Bonneau, was charged with Accessory after the Fact of Voluntary Manslaughter

3. John H. Hendrix, Jr., age 33 of Kingswood Lane in Ladson, was charged with Misprision of a Felony for neglect in reporting a crime.

4. Deron Michael Fox, age 25 of Abriam Drive in Summerville, was charged with Misprision of a Felony for neglect in reporting a crime.

5. Brooke Ann Mitchum, age 24 of Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant, was charged with Misprision of a Felony for failure to report a crime

6. Calvin Wade Rhoney the 3rd, age 32 of College Park Road in Ladson was charged with Misprision of a Felony for failure to report a crime.

All suspects were arrested and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

