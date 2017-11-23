Deadly accident in Colleton County

One person is dead following a crash in Walterboro Thursday morning.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Mercedes was traveling southbound on SC 303, near Ritter Road when they left the roadway.
The vehicle hit a ditch, a utility pole, and overturned several times.
The driver died on the scene.
Trooper say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The victim's identity has not been released yet.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.