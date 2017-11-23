Quantcast

One killed in single-vehicle accident in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) -

One person is dead following a crash in Walterboro Thursday morning. 

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Mercedes was traveling southbound on SC 303, near Ritter Road when they left the roadway. 

The vehicle hit a ditch, a utility pole, and overturned several times. 

The driver died at the scene. 

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The victim's identity has not been released yet. 

