One killed in single-vehicle accident in Colleton County

One person is dead following a crash in Walterboro Thursday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Mercedes was traveling southbound on SC 303, near Ritter Road when they left the roadway.

The vehicle hit a ditch, a utility pole, and overturned several times.

The driver died at the scene.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.

