Police searching for Goose Creek homicide suspect

The Goose Creek Police Department has released a photo of the car they believe is connected to a Wednesday night homicide.

Investigators say they believe the car followed the victim's car out of the Walmart parking lot onto St. James Avenue.

According to investigators, the suspect's car made a U-Turn at the intersection while the victim's car traveled a quarter of a mile where officers, who were working an unrelated accident, saw the vehicle moving erratically towards them on St. James Avenue near Stratford Drive.

Officers reported they discovered one person in the car had suffered gunshot wounds.

Anyone with any information about the car or the suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-572-4300.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.