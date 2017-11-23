Police searching for Goose Creek homicide suspect

One person is dead following a crash in Walterboro.More >>
One person is dead following a crash in Walterboro.More >>
AAA estimates 700,000 South Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.More >>
AAA estimates 700,000 South Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.More >>
Investigators have charged six people in connection with the death of a Summerville man.More >>
Investigators have charged six people in connection with the death of a Summerville man.More >>
The Goose Creek Police Department has released a photo of the car they believe is connected to the Wednesday night Goose Creek homicide.More >>
The Goose Creek Police Department has released a photo of the car they believe is connected to the Wednesday night Goose Creek homicide.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Goose Creek that left one person injured Wednesday night.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Goose Creek that left one person injured Wednesday night.More >>