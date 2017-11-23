Police searching for gunman in deadly Goose Creek shooting

The Goose Creek Police Department has released a photo of the car they believe is connected to a deadly Wednesday night shooting.

The shooting incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger.

The vehicle involved in the incident appears to have been a white Mercedes or BMW, he said. There was no information available on the vehicle's license plate.

A Goose Creek Police officer reported hearing gunshots while on patrol in the area, and shortly after that, a second officer found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire, Grainger said. Inside the vehicle, police found a man who had suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound. Grainger said the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The vehicle shown in a surveillance photo appears to match witness accounts from the shooting scene. Investigators say they believe the vehicle followed the victim's vehicle out of the Walmart parking lot onto St. James Avenue.

According to investigators, the gunman made a U-turn at the intersection while the victim's car traveled a quarter of a mile where officers, who were working an unrelated accident, saw the vehicle moving erratically towards them on St. James Avenue near Stratford Drive.

Police say they discovered the driver of that vehicle had been shot. The man's identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information about the car or the suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-572-4300.

