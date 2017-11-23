Driver charged after hitting building on James Island

Charleston Police say a driver is facing charges after crashing into a building on James Island Thursday morning.

A motorist whose identity was not immediately released was charged with DUI after crashing into a business, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The building houses several businesses, but Southeast Kitchens appears to have sustained the damage from the accident.

The initial call came in at 8:54 a.m. on to the 700 block of Folly Road, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

The owner of this business on James Island isn’t spending Thanksgiving how he expected ?? A car crashed through his building and now he’s working on repairs. Craziest part? This has happened before! #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/o7rWtPzn6O — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) November 23, 2017

The driver refused medical treatment at the scene, Francis said.

