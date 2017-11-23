Summerville diner provides free Thanksgiving meal to community

A Summerville diner thanked its customers and community Thursday by cooking them a huge, free Thanksgiving spread.

Alex's Restaurant has been a Summerville Staple since 1984. The staff whipped up every dish imaginable on Thursday to share with the community on Thanksgiving day. The community showed up in droves to gobble down the goods.

"Its been full two or three times and everyone is in such a good mood, happy and talking and having a wonderful day," Alex's Restaurant owner Carol Billips said. "We are truly blessed. We have so many wonderful people that come in here."

"We invite everyone who wants to come as a special thank you to customers, locals and everyone in the community," Alex's Restaurant worker Angie Moseley said. "It makes you feel good, nice and warm inside. It's our thank you to the community. If it weren't for everyone out there, we wouldn't be here- we wouldn't have our jobs."

"It's pretty nice of them because if someone doesn't have turkey or the materials to make the food, then there would be no Thanksgiving," customer Nicholas Black said.

"I think it's wonderful. I think Ms. Carol is great to do this," customer Laquetta Sabin said. She added that the staff's gesture is extra special to her because it made her feel at home again. "We just moved here. We've only been here a year. Just having all the people and my family together, it's great."

"It's good to share with everyone and have them come in," Billips added.

The staff shares with anyone that walks through the door and then wrap up any leftovers to send down the street to Pinelands Group Home. Pinelands Group Home is provides services to kids in need in the area.

The generosity at Alex's Restaurant doesn't stop after today. The staff continues giving back by providing Christmas meals and presents to kids at the Pinelands Group Home. You can visit Alex's Restaurant at 120 East 5th North Street in Summerville to help out the cause this holiday season.

