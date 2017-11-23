Summerville diner provides free Thanksgiving meal to community

One person is dead following a crash in Walterboro.More >>
AAA estimates 700,000 South Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.More >>
At a small church in North Charleston, a group of church members gave people without a home a reason to be thankful on Thursday.More >>
Charleston Police say a driver is facing charges after crashing into a building on James Island Thursday morning.More >>
A Summerville diner thanked its customers and community Thursday by cooking them a huge, free Thanksgiving spread.More >>
