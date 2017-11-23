Runners kick off Thanksgiving with annual run, Gobble Wobble 5K

Hundreds of people hit the pavement Thursday morning to take part in the 40th Annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K in Downtown Charleston.

Runners ran through the streets of Charleston beginning at Marion Square at the intersection of Meeting and Calhoun Streets. Runners followed a course that took them to Charleston's famous Battery and then back up King Street to Marion Square.

For some people running, the 5K has become an annual tradition.

"My family does this every year. We've done this for like twelve years," Mason Hazel said. "I enjoy it. Honestly, like getting a nice, hard run in before eating just makes it all more worth it."

After the race runners got to celebrate in Marion square with some live music, free food and drinks. Activities for younger audiences included bouncy castles and slides, face painting and photo opportunities with the event's mascot, Tom the Turkey.

