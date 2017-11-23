North Charleston church buses in dozens to receive free meals

At a small church in North Charleston, a group of church members gave people without a home a reason to be thankful on Thursday.

"We are feeding the community,” Feed the Community Organizer Deadra V. Ross said. “We are having community dinner, where anyone is welcome to come."

Ross said the volunteers all look forward to spending Thanksgiving with their families, but they decided to help the needy before their dinners.

"We have time to spend with our family,” Ross said. “Right now, we're considering these people inside as part of our family."

The people receiving meals from the church’s volunteers expressed their gratitude for the generosity.

“I enjoyed the food,” Antwain Cole said. “The food was very delicious and everything. I really enjoyed it."

Cole says the volunteers have made his thanksgiving possible, and he’s confident they have done the same for others.

"By helping homeless, feeding people that don't have no place to go for Thanksgiving, that's a blessing right there all around,” Cole said.

Pastor Larry Goss says he and the other volunteers are proud to offer that blessing to the community.

"We just want to bring hope back to the community,” Goss said. “We want to bring joy back. We want to show them that we do love them and that we're reaching out to them."

Volunteerism is something Pastor Goss says is embedded in the church's mission.

"When we give back to the community, when we give back to people less fortunate, I believe that there is a great blessing in that,” Goss said.

