Firefighters: No injuries in 'well-involved' Mt. Pleasant mobile home fire

Awendaw-McClellanville firefighters say no one was injured during a fire Thanksgiving night at a home in Mount Pleasant.

No one was home at the time of the fire at a single-wide mobile home 1700 block of Habersham Road, off Parker's Island Road and near Highway 41, they say.

Fire investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

Crews on scene of a single wide mobile home fire 1754 Habersham Rd off of Parker's Island Rd off of Hwy 41. Working fire. — AMCFD-PIO (@AMCFD) November 24, 2017

Charleston County dispatchers said the fire was reported at 7:52 p.m. At 8:45 p.m., the fire was reported under control.

Firefighters said the home was "well involved" when they arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.