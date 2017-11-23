Quantcast

Firefighters: No injuries in 'well-involved' Mt. Pleasant mobile home fire

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Awendaw-McClellanville firefighters say no one was injured during a fire Thanksgiving night at a home in Mount Pleasant.

No one was home at the time of the fire at a single-wide mobile home 1700 block of Habersham Road, off Parker's Island Road and near Highway 41, they say.

Fire investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

Charleston County dispatchers said the fire was reported at 7:52 p.m. At 8:45 p.m., the fire was reported under control.

Firefighters said the home was "well involved" when they arrived at the scene.

