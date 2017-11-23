Black Friday shopping: What you need to know

Shoppers search for deals at West Ashley's Best Buy Thanksgiving night. (Source: Live 5)

Once the turkey was cleared, many started celebrating Black Friday, with some stores opening their doors Thursday evening.

With many retailers offering huge deals on big-ticket items such as televisions and computers, many shoppers were in line as doors opened across the Lowcountry.

If you plan on doing some Black Friday shopping Charleston Police urge shoppers to keep these tips in mind:

Always plan out your trip and leave any unnecessary electronics at home.

Bring a heavy blanket or coats to hide your purchases.

Always make sure your doors are locked.

Always park in a well-lit area.

For downtown Charleston shopping, the city is giving away two hours of free parking at certain garages. That is valid between Black Friday and New Year's Day.

If you plan on getting in on the Black Friday frenzy here are store hours for Thanksgiving night and Black Friday:

Target

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Black Friday: open at 6 a.m.

Toys R Us

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 12 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Black Friday: Normal 24-hour schedule

Macy’s

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kohls

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 12 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tanger Outlets

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 12 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Click here for a complete list of Tanger Outlets participating in holiday store hours and special savings.

Citadel Mall

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Northwoods Mall

Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Black Friday: 6 a.m. -9 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Towne Center

Thanksgiving Day – Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Towne Center stores that have separate open hours on Thanksgiving Day:

Apricot Lane: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Belk: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

CycleBar: 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

GameStop: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Gap: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Old Navy: 3 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Palmetto Moon: 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Rack Room Shoes: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Regal Cinema: Regular Hours

Ulta: 5 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.