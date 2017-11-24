Stingrays get Thanksgiving win in Atlanta

Patrick Gaul provided the game-winning goal in the third period as the South Carolina Stingrays (10-2-2-0) skated past the Atlanta Gladiators (8-6-1-1) with a 2-1 win on Thanksgiving night at the Infinite Energy Center.



Goaltender Jeff Jakaitis stopped 24 shots to earn his sixth win of the season and Dylan Margonari added a goal in the first period to help the Rays’ winning cause.



Margonari’s tally was the lone goal in the first period, coming on a deflection after a shot by Joey Leach at 11:09 of the opening frame.



The Glads got on the board and tied things up in the second on a goal by defenseman Josh Atkinson at 12:16 of the middle period.



With the squads tied during the third, Joe Devin tossed a puck on net from the right wall that was stopped by Atlanta netminder Dan Vladar. But a loose rebound in the crease was available for Gaul who snatched it up and moved the puck to his forehand before slamming it into the net. Forward Nick Johnson was credited with the second assist on the goal.



The tally was the fourth of the season and the second in as many games for Gaul against the Gladiators.



Jakaitis stopped all seven shots Atlanta put on net during the third period and South Carolina blocked a few more in front of the net to seal the victory.



The Gladiators outshot the Stingrays 25-24 in the contest with Vladar making 22 saves in a losing effort. Both teams came up empty on the power play with South Carolina finishing 0-for-4 and Atlanta ending 0-for-2.



South Carolina continues their road trip Saturday night in Orlando when they battle the Solar Bears at 7 p.m. The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on to host the Orlando Solar Bears on Dec. 2 at 7:05 p.m.