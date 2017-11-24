Summerville PD looking for SUV, suspect who took sleeping children for a ride

Summerville police are seeking a suspect and vehicle after the person allegedly took a vehicle with three children before dropping them off safely Friday morning.

Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 100 block of Harth Place (Summerville dental) at 1:15 a.m.. A mother reported that she was working with her significant other inside the business and left the vehicle running with her three children (ages 9,8, and 6) sleeping and locked inside the SUV.

Summerville police spokeswoman Cassandra Williams says that while police were obtaining information, an unknown suspect left the children who were inside the vehicle unharmed near a family member's residence on Geneva Road in Goose Creek.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for a white, four-door, 1996 Ford Explorer with tinted windows and South Carolina license plate NRM904.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-851-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

