Summerville PD looking for SUV, suspect who took sleeping children for a ride

Summerville police are seeking a suspect and vehicle after he took a significant other's three children before dropping them off.More >>
Summerville police are seeking a suspect and vehicle after he took a significant other's three children before dropping them off.More >>
Once the turkey was cleared, many started celebrating Black Friday, with some stores opening their doors Thursday evening.More >>
Once the turkey was cleared, many started celebrating Black Friday, with some stores opening their doors Thursday evening.More >>
The Goose Creek Police Department has released a photo of the car they believe is connected to the Wednesday night Goose Creek homicide.More >>
The Goose Creek Police Department has released a photo of the car they believe is connected to the Wednesday night Goose Creek homicide.More >>
Awendaw-McClellanville firefighters say no one was injured during a fire Thanksgiving night at a home in Mount Pleasant.More >>
Awendaw-McClellanville firefighters say no one was injured during a fire Thanksgiving night at a home in Mount Pleasant.More >>
Authorities in Columbia are now looking a fatal crash that took place this week as part of a homicide investigation.More >>
Authorities in Columbia are now looking a fatal crash that took place this week as part of a homicide investigation.More >>