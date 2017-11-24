Georgetown PD: One hospitalized after shooting in Walmart parking lot

Georgetown police are investigating an incident which left one person hospitalized after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Officers responded to Georgetown Memorial hospital Friday morning in reference to a man who had been shot around 3 a.m.

The victim told police he got into a verbal altercation with the suspect at the Sonoco gas station on North Fraser Street. He then left the gas station and drove to the Walmart parking lot where the suspect and victim exchanged words again.

Police say the suspect then fired two shots into the victim's vehicle and hit him once. The victim drove himself to the hospital where police say his wound is non-life threatening. He has been transported to MUSC for observation.

The suspect is unknown to police at this time and officers also aren't sure what started the altercation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call the TIP line at 84-545-4400.

