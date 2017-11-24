Man sentenced to 30 years in 2016 N. Charleston shooting death

A man charged with murder in a 2016 North Charleston shooting death will spend more time behind bars.

Bryant Bennett was 17 years old when police say he turned himself in after a shooting at a North Charleston home in 2016. Court records show Bennett pled guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter on Nov. 17 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Ranger Drive in reference to a man being shot shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2016.

Officers found Lamonte Simmons,19, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to MUSC, where he later died.

According to witnesses, Bennett and Simmons were arguing in the front yard of the home. That's when Bennett pulled out a handgun, shot Simmons and fled the scene.

