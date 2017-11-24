Dispatch: N. Charleston PD responding to reported shooting near Dorchester Road

North Charleston Police confirm two people were injured in a shooting Friday near Dorchester Road.

It happened near the 2600 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing bullet shell casings and evidence markers in the street.

Crime Scene tape is blocking off the area at Woodlawn Avenue and Seymour Avenue in North Charleston. Crime Scene technicians are on the scene processing evidence.

Neighbors called our newsroom and said they heard several gunshots. Detectives are on the scene talking to potential witnesses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

