Charleston police searching for missing 22-year-old woman

Charleston police say they are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Police are looking for JoAnna Desirae Angela Reeves.

Reeves was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, tennis shoes, and a grey or black shirt. She is described as standing five feet six inches and weighing 135 pounds.

Reeves is known to frequent the James Island and Downtown area.

if you know about the whereabouts of Reeves, call (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD Central detective.

