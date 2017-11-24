Clemson Tigers to take on Carolina Gamecocks at Palmetto Bowl

The Clemson Tigers are expected to take on the Carolina Gamecocks during the rivalry game of the season.

The Palmetto Bowl will be aired on ESPN on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Palmetto Bowl is the official name of the annual football game between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks. First meeting in 1896, the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry is the second longest continuous rivalry in Division I college football and the longest uninterrupted rivalry series in the south.

Although the game is presently scheduled for the final weekend in November and teams alternate hosting the Palmetto Bowl, the game was played on Thursdays in Columbia from 1896 to 1959

Click here to view scores from past rivalry games: https://thepalmettobowl.com/results/.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.