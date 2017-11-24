Quantcast

Dispatch: Officers responding to reported robbery at CVS in Mt. - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Dispatch: Officers responding to reported robbery at CVS in Mt. Pleasant

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are responding to a reported robbery that occurred Friday night, according to dispatch.

The incident occurred at the CVS located in the 600 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly