Bulldogs Fall 113-78 at Florida State

The Citadel men's basketball team went on the road Friday night and put up a fight against a much larger Florida State squad, but the Bulldogs ultimately fell 113-78 to the Seminoles inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.



"First off, congrats to Florida State. I thought that was the best they've shot the ball from three all year and they moved the ball around very well," said head coach Duggar Baucom. "I've kind of dreaded this game since we scheduled it because I knew how good of a job that Coach Hamilton does defensively and how long his guys are. It's very difficult to come back from being down 18-2, but I'm proud of the way my guys battled, but we need to make a lot more shots than we made."



The Seminoles (5-0) led from opening tip to the final horn after starting the game on a 12-0 run. By halftime, the FSU advantage was 52-35.



The Bulldogs (3-3) shot 33.3 percent (26-of-78) from the field, including hitting 13 three-pointers. The Citadel went 13-of-38 (34.2 percent) from beyond the arc while the Seminoles shot 52.5 percent (42-of-80) from the field and 36.8 percent (14-of-38) from three-point range.



Junior Matt Frierson led the Bulldogs with 18 points, matching his season-high in points scored. Frierson went 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) from three-point range and was a perfect 3-of-3 from the free throw line.



Freshman Tariq Simmons followed up his break-out game against Virginia Tech with another solid outing of 17 points off 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) shooting.



Junior Quayson Williams hit one three-pointer in the game with 14:58 to go in the second half to move into a tie for 15th in program history for three-pointers made in a career. He now has 122 three-pointers, matching former teammate Warren Sledge with the mark.



Florida State was led by six players in double figures, highlighted by Terance Mann and Braian Angola's 21 points each. Mifondu Kabengele finished the game with a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.



FAST BREAK FACTS

With his three-pointer with 14:58 to go in the second half, junior guard Quayson Williams tied former teammate Warren Sledge for 15th in program history for three-pointers made in a career. He now has 122 career three-pointers and needs just two more to reach 14th.

11 different Bulldogs scored in the game.

Matt Frierson matched his season-high for points scored with 18 points.

UP NEXT

The Citadel will then return to Charleston for a three-game homestand beginning with the Papa John's Bulldog Bash on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. The Bulldogs will host Army West Point, Marist and UMBC in the tournament with games at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Following the Bulldog Bash, The Citadel will host James Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

