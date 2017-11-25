Man barricaded in home, heavy police presence reported at Otranto Acres

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at a neighborhood in North Charleston, Saturday afternoon.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is on scene with a barricaded person situation in the 2900 block of Otranto Road.

The incident is taking place at the Otranto Acres Manufactured Housing Community.

Currently, Sheriff's Office negotiators, Mobile Crisis, and SWAT members are on scene assessing the situation.

According to deputies, the man is in the residence by himself.

"We are making attempts to communicate with the subject to bring this situation to a peaceful ending," Major Eric Watson with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.

North Charleston police marked and unmarked vehicles were seen taping off portions of Otranto Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

