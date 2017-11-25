Quantcast

Police investigating after one killed in motorcycle wreck on Jam - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police investigating after one killed in motorcycle wreck on James Island

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Police are investigating a single motorcycle accident that occurred on James Island.

The wreck happened at about 11:47 p.m. Friday night in the 1400 block of Secessionville Road.

The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to MUSC where he later died.

Police are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

The coroner will release the name of the rider.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly