One person confirmed dead after an accident on Savannah Highway

Charleston Police officials confirm one person has died from an accident along Savannah Highway.

The initial call came in at 5:09 a.m. for a collision involving two cars along the 1800 block of Savannah Highway.

The Charleston Police Department is the lead agency but EMS, fire crews and Charleston County deputies are also responding.

Charleston Police say all lanes along Savannah Highway, from Wappoo Road to Blitchridge Road, will be shut down for several hours.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

