Mt. Pleasant PD locate, charge man wanted in connection with 3 armed robberies

Mt. Pleasant police say this man may have information about the armed robbery. Source: MPPD

Mount Pleasant police have located and arrested a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies.

Christian James Lose, 49, has been charged with three counts of armed robbery stemming from incidents at the Rite Aid on Highway 17, the BP Station on Coleman Boulevard and the CVS on South Shelmore according to Mount Pleasant PD inspector Chip Googe.

He was taken into custody without incident at 10:50 p.m. Sunday night after he was observed driving into Mount Pleasant across the Ravenel Bridge, Googe said.

One of the robberies took place shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday at a Rite Aid Pharmacy and Drug Store in the 1700 block of N. Hwy 17, according to dispatch.

Lose allegedly went into the store wearing jeans, a black jacket, a black hat, and dark colored shoes. He was wearing a mask that covered the bottom half of his face during the robbery.

