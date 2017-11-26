Quantcast

Officers responding to Mount Pleasant armed robbery

Officers are responding to an armed robbery in the Mount Pleasant area.

According to dispatch, the call came in shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday morning from a Rite Aid pharmacy & drug store located in the 1700 block of  N. Hwy 17.

This is a developing story, check back for further information.

