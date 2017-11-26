Cougars volleyball team selected for NCAA tournament

The No. 22 (VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll) College of Charleston volleyball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship for the first time in program and Colonial Athletic Association history on Sunday evening. The Cougars will face Miami in the opening round on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 pm in Gainesville, Fla.

This marks the ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament for College of Charleston (27-5), which sat firmly on the bubble at No. 50 in the final NCAA RPI rankings, and grabbed the final spot in the field after falling to James Madison in the CAA Championship match last Saturday. The Cougars last participated in the NCAA Tournament in 2013, when they fell to No. 14 Duke, 3-1.

Charleston will take on Miami in the Gainesville regional, hosted by Florida, on Thursday, November 30 at 4:30 pm.

-per CofC Athletics/NCAA