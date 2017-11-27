New urgent care clinic to open in Goose Creek

Goose Creek residents and others in the area will soon have another option for quick medical care.

Trident Health plans to open its first urgent care center Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

The center will be located at 515 James Ave. in Goose Creek. It will provide patient continuity of care at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center according to Trident Health President and CEO Todd Gallati.

"The Berkeley County community has been a wonderful partner with us during the planning to open our first CareNow® Urgent Care. Residents and community leaders are keenly aware of the growing need for additional access to healthcare," Gallati said. "We are pleased to open our first in Goose Creek and are looking forward to our second opening in North Charleston early next year."

Trident Health also operates two freestanding emergency rooms at Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency. The urgent care clinic opening Tuesday will be part of a group of 15 operating in U.S. markets. Physicians at CareNow facilities can provide quick care for non-life threatening injuries as well as physicals, vaccinations and general treatment services. The clinic will also have x-ray and lab services on-site.

"As healthcare continues to evolve, consumers are looking for quality, convenient options for care and treatment," said CareNow® President Tim Miller. "In Charleston, we are proud to partner with Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center, which have built its healthcare around quality care, convenience and access for patients. CareNow® will be a growing part of this system."

It will be open 7 days per week with hour extending into the evening.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.