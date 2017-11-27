West Ashley branch of Charleston Co. public library reopening Monday

Charleston residents in West Ashley once again have a place to keep their minds sharp.

The West Ashley branch of the Charleston County Public Library is reopening Monday after it was damaged during Hurricane Irma. It's located at 45 Windermere Blvd.

It was constructed by the Charleston County council with $70,000 and opened for the first time on April 20, 1964 according to its website. It was then expanded in 1971. It includes Wi-Fi as well as color copying and printing, the site says. The Folly Beach location will reopen Friday.

