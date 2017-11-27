Charleston area mission helps those in need with annual gift card giveaway

The Star Gospel Mission is distributing around 800 food gift cards Monday to those in need.

Each card is valued at $70.00 and can be used at any Bi-Lo store in the area. Cards will be given to people age 30 and above and only one card is allowed per person.

To receive a card, people must appear in person with a valid ID and a Social Security card. The gift cards cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco, or lottery products.

The giveaway is happening at 474 Meeting Street (on Meeting St. between Columbus and Line Streets).

