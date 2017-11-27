Summerville teen dies after ATV accident Sunday in Ladson

A 14-year-old from Summerville passed away Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle accident in the Ladson area according to Berkeley County deputy coroner Kristin Mazzell.

Brianna Bracy died from blunt force trauma, Mazzell said.

Berkeley County deputies responded to the 500 block of Temple Road Sunday afternoon and found Bracy laying in a ditch near an ATV with two men attempting to render aid according to the incident report. First responders then came on scene and transferred Bracy to the hospital.

A passenger riding on the back of the four wheeler at the time of the accident said the vehicle came up on a sharp left hand turn and Bracy hit the gas instead of the brake, the incident report said. This caused the ATV to slide off into the ditch.

The passenger then got up and saw the ATV on top of Bracy, couldn't lift it off and began screaming. One man who tried to help said he heard the screaming and ran over to the scene. Another stopped when he saw the accident while riding his dirt bike.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded, but the accident was later handed over to the Department of Natural Resources because the accident didn't happen on a public road according to the incident report.

Bracy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to Mazzell.

