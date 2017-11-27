Police searching for suspect in Georgetown shooting

Georgetown police are searching for a suspect they say is connected with a shooting that left one in the hospital.

Alfonzo Lamont Giles is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Nov. 24.

Giles is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on Giles they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400- or calling 911.