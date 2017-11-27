Police searching for suspect in Georgetown shooting

Summerville police are seeking a suspect and vehicle after he took a significant other's three children before dropping them off.More >>
Georgetown police are searching for a suspect they say is connected with a shooting that left one in the hospital.
A 14-year-old from Summerville passed away Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle accident in the Ladson area according to Berkeley County deputy coroner Kristin Mazzell.
Mount Pleasant police have located and charged a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies
The Star Gospel Mission will be distributing around 800 food gift cards Monday.
