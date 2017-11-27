Publix to open GreenWise Market in Mount Pleasant

Publix Super Markets has selected Mount Pleasant as the second location for its new GreenWise Market concept, focusing on the specialty, natural and organic sector.

The selected site is located within the Indigo Square shopping center at the northwest corner of US Highway 17 and Indigo Market Drive.

The store will be approximately 25,000 square feet and is expected to open early 2019.

"We’re excited to bring GreenWise Market to the Mount Pleasant community,” said Publix Senior Vice President of Retail Operations Kevin Murphy. “We’re creating an environment where fresh, specialty, natural and organic food is celebrated. We’ll have something for everyone, from the indulgent foodie ready to discover something new to the health-conscious shopper seeking fresh, high-quality ingredients.”

The location of the first newly redesigned GreenWise Market was announced earlier this year. The store is currently under construction near Florida State University at the southwest corner of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue in Tallahassee, Florida. It is expected to open late 2018.

Additional details about the new GreenWise Market format will be released closer to the opening of the first location. The company continues to look for additional GreenWise Market locations throughout its operating areas.

