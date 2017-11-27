BCSO: Two dead in homicide, suicide in Summerville

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say two people are dead following a homicide and suicide on Monday.

At 11:36 a.m., deputies responded to an address on Arabian Drive in the Summerville area of Berkeley County regarding a double shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a man and woman in the front yards of two addresses on Arabian Drive, according to a report by the sheriff's office.

"There were eyewitnesses to the shooting," BCSO officials said. "It has been determined to be a homicide and suicide."

Authorities say the names will be released by the coroner’s office once notifications have been made.

Detectives are working the case to determine what may have transpired leading up to the incident, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A woman in the neighborhood said her husband was walking by and heard three shots.

Below is a video report from the scene.

