Cops: Woman, 2-year-old escape uninjured in Goose Creek fatal shooting; suspect sought

Picture of the vehicle sought in connection to the shooting. (Source: GCPD)

Police say a woman and a 2-year-old girl were found uninjured in a car following a shooting in Goose Creek that killed the driver.

The Goose Creek Police Department released a report detailing the Wednesday night fatal shooting at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Gainsborough Drive.

Investigators are continuing to search for a car in connection to the shooting which they describe as a white in color Mercedes seen following the victim vehicle out of the Walmart parking lot and then making a U-turn at the incident location after the shooting.

Officers are asking anyone with information on this vehicle or any of the potential occupants of this vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or GCPD at (843) 572-4300.

In a newly released police report on the incident, investigators say a 22-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl were found in the victim's car unharmed.

Authorities say an officer was conducting traffic at the scene of a car accident at 8:27 p.m. when he heard seven to eight gunshots in the area of St. James Avenue and Gainsborough Drive.

Several seconds later, the officer saw a car, which was swerving several times and almost struck a curb, travelling towards him. The officer said the car then began to flash its headlights to draw the officer's attention.

When the officer got to the car, he saw multiple bullet holes on the driver door, and drew his gun due to the heavy tint of the vehicle and the circumstances he observed.

When police opened the door they found a woman in the backseat huddled over a safety seating containing a child.

Authorities also found another person in the driver's seat who was unresponsive.

Shooting at intersection

According to police it all began at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Gainsborough Drive where two cars were stopped at the traffic light.

Police said someone in one of the vehicles fired shots at the car next to it.

According to investigators, the suspect's car then made a U-Turn at the intersection while the victim's car traveled a quarter of a mile where officers, who were working an unrelated accident, saw the vehicle moving erratically towards them on St. James Avenue near Stratford Drive.

Officers reported they discovered one person in the car had suffered gunshot wounds, and later reported that the individual died of their injuries.

"We believe it to be an isolated incident," Goose Creek PD Capt. Shawn Laffey said at the time."We know citizens want to feel safe and secure and know we are working on [the case] until we bring these violators to justice."

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Witnesses say police and emergency units were in the area of the Big T's convenience store on 402 St. James Ave. at the time of the incident.

Authorities had shut down a portion of the road as officers investigated the scene.

