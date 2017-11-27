James Island's Elliott named finalist for Broyles Award

A week from the ceremony, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announces five finalists for 2017 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.

The five finalists are:

Auburn – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator

Clemson – Tony Elliott, Co–Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs (James Island Charter High School grad)

Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

UCF – Troy Walters, Offensive Coordinator

Wisconsin – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

The final five will travel to Little Rock, Ark. for the announcement of the 2017 Broyles Award winner on Tuesday, December 5th at the Marriott Hotel.

Last year’s Broyles Award winner was Brent Venables, defensive coordinator for Clemson. Winners from the previous five seasons are not eligible for the 2017 Broyles Award.

Proceeds from the 2017 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide education, support, and resources to Alzheimer's caregivers.

-per Broyles Foundation