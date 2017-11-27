Clemson lands 13 on All-ACC teams

Clemson and Miami, which meet Saturday night in the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, combined to place 23 players on this year’s official All-ACC Football Teams.

The Atlantic Division champion Tigers placed a total of 13 players on the first, second and third teams. Coastal Division champion Miami had 10 total players chosen. NC State and Wake Forest filled eight spots each.

A voting panel of 45 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches cast ballots for the 2017 All-ACC Football Teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, who has piled up 4,932 total yards and leads the league in both passing and rushing, joins Boston College freshman running back AJ Dillon as co-leaders in the voting with 171 points. Dillon has rushed for 1,432 yards – 11 fewer than Jackson – with bowl games still remaining for both the Cardinals and Eagles.

NC State running back Nyheim Hines, the ACC’s leader with 1,774 all-purpose yards, rounds out the first-team backfield. Hines also earned a spot as a third-team specialist.

The first-team wide receiving trio is led by Syracuse senior Steve Ishmael, whose 105 catches are the second-highest for a single season in ACC history and just three shy of the league record. Ishmael finished with 1,347 yards, 354 more than the next-closest ACC receiver at the end of the regular season.

Ishmael and fellow first-teamers Cam Phillips of Virginia Tech and Jaylen Smith of Louisville have combined for 229 catches for 3,184 yards and 20 touchdowns.

For the second straight year, Clemson placed three offensive linemen among the five first-team selections, led by ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Mitch Hyatt at one of the tackle positions. Tyrone Crowder was selected at guard, and Justin Falcinelli took the center spot.

Pitt junior Brian O’Neill is the other first-team tackle, and Virginia Tech senior Wyatt Teller was selected at offensive guard. Wake Forest senior Cam Serigne (35 catches, 444 yards, eight touchdowns) is the first-team tight end. NC State senior Jaylen Samuels is the all-purpose back after tallying more than 1,100 total yards with 15 touchdowns.

NC State senior defensive end Bradley Chubb, the ACC’s leader in quarterback sacks (10) and tackles for loss (26) placed third in the overall voting and leads the defensive unit with 168 points. Chubb is joined on the first-team front by three Clemson linemen –defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

Virginia senior Micah Kiser led the voting among the linebacker corps that also includes Virginia Tech junior Tremaine Edmunds and Duke sophomore Joe Giles-Harris.

The Cavaliers also claim the leading vote-getter among the secondary in senior safety Quin Blanding. Fellow safety Derwin James of Florida State and cornerbacks Mark Gilbert of Duke and Greg Stroman of Virginia Tech round out the first-team defensive selections.

Miami placekicker Michael Badgley, North Carolina kick returner Anthony Ratliff-Williams and Pitt punter Ryan Winslow complete the All-ACC first team. Ratliff-Williams is a dual selection as the third-team all-purpose back.

Virginia’s Kiser (11.2 per game) and Blanding (10.1) lead the ACC in total tackles for the third consecutive year. Kiser leads the league in tackles for the third straight year, and Blanding has ranked second each of his four collegiate seasons. They are repeat first-team All-ACC selections from 2016, along with Louisville’ Jackson and Clemson’s Hyatt and Crowder.

Clemson’s Wilkins and Lawrence were All-ACC second-teamers in 2016, along with Virginia Tech’s Edmunds. NC State’s Chubb, Pitt’s O’Neill and Virginia Tech’s Stroman were voted to the All-ACC third team last season.



2017 All-ACC Football Teams





First Team Offense





Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints

WR Steve IshmaelSr. Syracuse164

WR Cam PhillipsSr. Virginia Tech136

WR Jaylen SmithJr.Louisville114

TE Cam SerigneSr. Wake Forest147

OT Mitch HyattJr. Clemson163

OT Brian O'NeillJr. Pittsburgh 109

OG Tyrone CrowderSr. Clemson131

OG Wyatt TellerSr. Virginia Tech107

C Justin FalcinelliJr. Clemson59

QB Lamar JacksonJr.Louisville171

RB AJ DillonFr.Boston College171

RB Nyheim HinesJr.NC State148

AP Jaylen SamuelsSr.NC State147

PK Michael BadgleySr.Miami98

SP Anthony Ratliff-WilliamsSo. North Carolina 58











First Team Defense





Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints

DE Bradley ChubbSr.NC State168

DE Clelin FerrellSo. Clemson 123

DT Christian Wilkins Jr. Clemson 153

DT Dexter LawrenceSo. Clemson 108

LB Micah KiserSr. Virginia 155

LB Tremaine EdmundsJr. Virginia Tech 135

LB Joe Giles-HarrisSo. Duke114

CB Mark GilbertSo. Duke97

CB Greg StromanSr. Virginia Tech 89

S Quin BlandingSr.Virginia151

S Derwin JamesSo. Florida State109

P Ryan WinslowSr. Pittsburgh99











Second Team Offense





Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints

WR Kelvin HarmonSo. NC State108

WR Olamide ZaccheausJr. Virginia92

WR Ervin PhilipsSr. Syracuse91

TE Christopher Herndon IVSr. Miami123

OT Will RichardsonJr. NC State87

OT Chris LindstromJr. Boston College55

OG Tony AdamsSr. NC State81

OG Parker BraunSo. Georgia Tech64

C Ryan AndersonJr. Wake Forest45

C Alec EberleJr. Florida State45

QB John WolfordSr.Wake Forest77

RB KirVonte BensonSo.Georgia Tech98

RB Travis HomerSo.Miami87

AP Greg DortchFr. Wake Forest54

PK Mike WeaverSr. Wake Forest73

SP Quadree HendersonJr. Pittsburgh 52











Second Team Defense





Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints

DE Austin BryantJr. Clemson 85

DE Duke EjioforSr. Wake Forest78

DT Tim SettleSo. Virginia Tech 83

DT RJ McIntoshJr. Miami79

LB Dorian O'DanielSr. Clemson 102

LB Shaquille QuartermanSo. Miami79

LB Parris BennettSr. Syracuse 72

CB Michael JacksonJr. Miami70

CB Tarvarus McFaddenJr. Florida State59

S Jaquan JohnsonJr. Miami98

S Lukas DenisJr. Boston College94

P Lester ColemanJr. Virginia 66











Third Team Offense





Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints

WR Braxton BerriosSr. Miami70

WR Hunter RenfrowJr. Clemson 52

WR Deon CainJr. Clemson50

TE Tommy SweeneyJr. Boston College41

OT Kc McDermottSr. Miami51

OT Justin Herron Jr. Wake Forest 43

OG Taylor HearnJr. Clemson 57

OG Phil HaynesJr. Wake Forest 47

C Austin DavisSr. Duke44

QB Ryan FinleyJr.NC State37

RB Travis EtienneFr.Clemson80

RB Cam AkersFr.Florida State61

AP Anthony Ratliff-WilliamsSo. North Carolina 46

PK Cole Murphy Sr. Syracuse 65

SP Nyheim HinesJr. NC State45

SPMichael WalkerJr. Boston College45











Third Team Defense





Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints

DE Harold LandrySr.Boston College61

DE Trent HarrisSr.Miami41

DT Derrick NnadiSr. Florida State53

DT Mike Ramsay Sr. Duke52

LB Kendall JosephJr. Clemson 57

LB Ty SchwabSr. Boston College53

LB Andrew MotuapuakaSr. Virginia Tech42

CB Avonte MaddoxSr. Pittsburgh 55

CB Juan ThornhillJr. Virginia 51

S Terrell EdmundsJr. Virginia Tech 44

S Jeremy McDuffieJr. Duke36

P Pressley Harvin IIIFr. Georgia Tech 43











Honorable Mention (25 points or more)



WR Dez FitzpatrickFr. Louisville43

WR T.J. RahmingJr. Duke40

OT Geron ChristianJr. Louisville32

OT Sean PollardSo. Clemson29

OG Shamire DevineSr. Georgia Tech40

OG Sam SchmalSr. Boston College36

OG Alex BookserJr. Pittsburgh30

OG Navaughn DonaldsonFr. Miami28

OG Alex OfficerSr. Pittsburgh28

OG Trevor DarlingSr. Miami25

C Eric GalloSr. Virginia Tech42

C Tyler GauthierJr. Miami36

C Garrett BradburyJr. NC State30

AP Quadree HendersonJr. Pittsburgh33

AP Ray-Ray McCloudJr. Clemson31

AP Shaun WilsonSr. Duke31

PK Blanton CrequeSo. Louisville49

PK Ricky AguayoSo. Florida State46

SP Joe ReedSo. Virginia 38

SP Greg StromanSr. Virginia Tech 31

SP Ray-Ray McCloudJr. Clemson27

SP Braxton BerriosSr. Miami26

SP Greg DortchFr. Wake Forest 25

DE Zach Allen Jr. Boston College38

DT Ricky WalkerJr. Virginia Tech 47

DT B.J. HillSr. NC State36

DT Kendrick Norton Jr. Miami 25

LB Michael PinckneySo. Miami39

LB Oluwaseun IdowuJr. Pittsburgh38

LB Chris PeaceJr. Virginia35

LB Zaire FranklinSr. Syracuse31

CB Ryan CarterSr. Clemson44

CB Essang BasseySo. Wake Forest 40

CB Jaire AlexanderJr. Louisville38

CB M.J. StewartSr. North Carolina30

CB Malek YoungSo. Miami26

CB Trumaine WashingtonSr. Louisville28

CB Trayvon MullenSo. Clemson25

S Jordan WhiteheadJr. Pittsburgh34

S Jessie Bates IIISo. Wake Forest 25

P AJ Cole IIIJr. NC State38

P Dom MaggioSo. Wake Forest 33

P Tom SheldonSo. North Carolina30

-per ACC