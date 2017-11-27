Clemson lands 13 on All-ACC teams

Clemson and Miami, which meet Saturday night in the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, combined to place 23 players on this year’s official All-ACC Football Teams.
The Atlantic Division champion Tigers placed a total of 13 players on the first, second and third teams. Coastal Division champion Miami had 10 total players chosen. NC State and Wake Forest filled eight spots each.
A voting panel of 45 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches cast ballots for the 2017 All-ACC Football Teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, who has piled up 4,932 total yards and leads the league in both passing and rushing, joins Boston College freshman running back AJ Dillon as co-leaders in the voting with 171 points. Dillon has rushed for 1,432 yards – 11 fewer than Jackson – with bowl games still remaining for both the Cardinals and Eagles.
NC State running back Nyheim Hines, the ACC’s leader with 1,774 all-purpose yards, rounds out the first-team backfield. Hines also earned a spot as a third-team specialist.
The first-team wide receiving trio is led by Syracuse senior Steve Ishmael, whose 105 catches are the second-highest for a single season in ACC history and just three shy of the league record. Ishmael finished with 1,347 yards, 354 more than the next-closest ACC receiver at the end of the regular season.
Ishmael and fellow first-teamers Cam Phillips of Virginia Tech and Jaylen Smith of Louisville have combined for 229 catches for 3,184 yards and 20 touchdowns.
For the second straight year, Clemson placed three offensive linemen among the five first-team selections, led by ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Mitch Hyatt at one of the tackle positions. Tyrone Crowder was selected at guard, and Justin Falcinelli took the center spot.
Pitt junior Brian O’Neill is the other first-team tackle, and Virginia Tech senior Wyatt Teller was selected at offensive guard. Wake Forest senior Cam Serigne (35 catches, 444 yards, eight touchdowns) is the first-team tight end. NC State senior Jaylen Samuels is the all-purpose back after tallying more than 1,100 total yards with 15 touchdowns.
NC State senior defensive end Bradley Chubb, the ACC’s leader in quarterback sacks (10) and tackles for loss (26) placed third in the overall voting and leads the defensive unit with 168 points. Chubb is joined on the first-team front by three Clemson linemen –defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.
Virginia senior Micah Kiser led the voting among the linebacker corps that also includes Virginia Tech junior Tremaine Edmunds and Duke sophomore Joe Giles-Harris.
The Cavaliers also claim the leading vote-getter among the secondary in senior safety Quin Blanding. Fellow safety Derwin James of Florida State and cornerbacks Mark Gilbert of Duke and Greg Stroman of Virginia Tech round out the first-team defensive selections.
Miami placekicker Michael Badgley, North Carolina kick returner Anthony Ratliff-Williams and Pitt punter Ryan Winslow complete the All-ACC first team. Ratliff-Williams is a dual selection as the third-team all-purpose back.
Virginia’s Kiser (11.2 per game) and Blanding (10.1) lead the ACC in total tackles for the third consecutive year. Kiser leads the league in tackles for the third straight year, and Blanding has ranked second each of his four collegiate seasons. They are repeat first-team All-ACC selections from 2016, along with Louisville’ Jackson and Clemson’s Hyatt and Crowder.
Clemson’s Wilkins and Lawrence were All-ACC second-teamers in 2016, along with Virginia Tech’s Edmunds. NC State’s Chubb, Pitt’s O’Neill and Virginia Tech’s Stroman were voted to the All-ACC third team last season.
2017 All-ACC Football Teams
First Team Offense
Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints
WR Steve IshmaelSr. Syracuse164
WR Cam PhillipsSr. Virginia Tech136
WR Jaylen SmithJr.Louisville114
TE Cam SerigneSr. Wake Forest147
OT Mitch HyattJr. Clemson163
OT Brian O'NeillJr. Pittsburgh 109
OG Tyrone CrowderSr. Clemson131
OG Wyatt TellerSr. Virginia Tech107
C Justin FalcinelliJr. Clemson59
QB Lamar JacksonJr.Louisville171
RB AJ DillonFr.Boston College171
RB Nyheim HinesJr.NC State148
AP Jaylen SamuelsSr.NC State147
PK Michael BadgleySr.Miami98
SP Anthony Ratliff-WilliamsSo. North Carolina 58
First Team Defense
Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints
DE Bradley ChubbSr.NC State168
DE Clelin FerrellSo. Clemson 123
DT Christian Wilkins Jr. Clemson 153
DT Dexter LawrenceSo. Clemson 108
LB Micah KiserSr. Virginia 155
LB Tremaine EdmundsJr. Virginia Tech 135
LB Joe Giles-HarrisSo. Duke114
CB Mark GilbertSo. Duke97
CB Greg StromanSr. Virginia Tech 89
S Quin BlandingSr.Virginia151
S Derwin JamesSo. Florida State109
P Ryan WinslowSr. Pittsburgh99
Second Team Offense
Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints
WR Kelvin HarmonSo. NC State108
WR Olamide ZaccheausJr. Virginia92
WR Ervin PhilipsSr. Syracuse91
TE Christopher Herndon IVSr. Miami123
OT Will RichardsonJr. NC State87
OT Chris LindstromJr. Boston College55
OG Tony AdamsSr. NC State81
OG Parker BraunSo. Georgia Tech64
C Ryan AndersonJr. Wake Forest45
C Alec EberleJr. Florida State45
QB John WolfordSr.Wake Forest77
RB KirVonte BensonSo.Georgia Tech98
RB Travis HomerSo.Miami87
AP Greg DortchFr. Wake Forest54
PK Mike WeaverSr. Wake Forest73
SP Quadree HendersonJr. Pittsburgh 52
Second Team Defense
Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints
DE Austin BryantJr. Clemson 85
DE Duke EjioforSr. Wake Forest78
DT Tim SettleSo. Virginia Tech 83
DT RJ McIntoshJr. Miami79
LB Dorian O'DanielSr. Clemson 102
LB Shaquille QuartermanSo. Miami79
LB Parris BennettSr. Syracuse 72
CB Michael JacksonJr. Miami70
CB Tarvarus McFaddenJr. Florida State59
S Jaquan JohnsonJr. Miami98
S Lukas DenisJr. Boston College94
P Lester ColemanJr. Virginia 66
Third Team Offense
Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints
WR Braxton BerriosSr. Miami70
WR Hunter RenfrowJr. Clemson 52
WR Deon CainJr. Clemson50
TE Tommy SweeneyJr. Boston College41
OT Kc McDermottSr. Miami51
OT Justin Herron Jr. Wake Forest 43
OG Taylor HearnJr. Clemson 57
OG Phil HaynesJr. Wake Forest 47
C Austin DavisSr. Duke44
QB Ryan FinleyJr.NC State37
RB Travis EtienneFr.Clemson80
RB Cam AkersFr.Florida State61
AP Anthony Ratliff-WilliamsSo. North Carolina 46
PK Cole Murphy Sr. Syracuse 65
SP Nyheim HinesJr. NC State45
SPMichael WalkerJr. Boston College45
Third Team Defense
Pos.NameYearSchoolPoints
DE Harold LandrySr.Boston College61
DE Trent HarrisSr.Miami41
DT Derrick NnadiSr. Florida State53
DT Mike Ramsay Sr. Duke52
LB Kendall JosephJr. Clemson 57
LB Ty SchwabSr. Boston College53
LB Andrew MotuapuakaSr. Virginia Tech42
CB Avonte MaddoxSr. Pittsburgh 55
CB Juan ThornhillJr. Virginia 51
S Terrell EdmundsJr. Virginia Tech 44
S Jeremy McDuffieJr. Duke36
P Pressley Harvin IIIFr. Georgia Tech 43
Honorable Mention (25 points or more)
WR Dez FitzpatrickFr. Louisville43
WR T.J. RahmingJr. Duke40
OT Geron ChristianJr. Louisville32
OT Sean PollardSo. Clemson29
OG Shamire DevineSr. Georgia Tech40
OG Sam SchmalSr. Boston College36
OG Alex BookserJr. Pittsburgh30
OG Navaughn DonaldsonFr. Miami28
OG Alex OfficerSr. Pittsburgh28
OG Trevor DarlingSr. Miami25
C Eric GalloSr. Virginia Tech42
C Tyler GauthierJr. Miami36
C Garrett BradburyJr. NC State30
AP Quadree HendersonJr. Pittsburgh33
AP Ray-Ray McCloudJr. Clemson31
AP Shaun WilsonSr. Duke31
PK Blanton CrequeSo. Louisville49
PK Ricky AguayoSo. Florida State46
SP Joe ReedSo. Virginia 38
SP Greg StromanSr. Virginia Tech 31
SP Ray-Ray McCloudJr. Clemson27
SP Braxton BerriosSr. Miami26
SP Greg DortchFr. Wake Forest 25
DE Zach Allen Jr. Boston College38
DT Ricky WalkerJr. Virginia Tech 47
DT B.J. HillSr. NC State36
DT Kendrick Norton Jr. Miami 25
LB Michael PinckneySo. Miami39
LB Oluwaseun IdowuJr. Pittsburgh38
LB Chris PeaceJr. Virginia35
LB Zaire FranklinSr. Syracuse31
CB Ryan CarterSr. Clemson44
CB Essang BasseySo. Wake Forest 40
CB Jaire AlexanderJr. Louisville38
CB M.J. StewartSr. North Carolina30
CB Malek YoungSo. Miami26
CB Trumaine WashingtonSr. Louisville28
CB Trayvon MullenSo. Clemson25
S Jordan WhiteheadJr. Pittsburgh34
S Jessie Bates IIISo. Wake Forest 25
P AJ Cole IIIJr. NC State38
P Dom MaggioSo. Wake Forest 33
P Tom SheldonSo. North Carolina30
-per ACC