Georgetown PD: Man walking down street struck in the arm by bullet

Authorities are investigating after a man who was walking down a street in Georgetown was struck in the arm by a bullet.

Officials with Georgetown police say it happened on the 1800 block of Prince Street.

The victim was transported to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.