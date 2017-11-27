Quantcast

Berkeley Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents on bank scam

Berkeley Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents on bank scam

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are warning residents of a bank scam which one of their deputies received over the weekend. 

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy received a text claiming to be from his bank and asking for his information. 

BCSO officials are reminding the public that banks will never ask for this information since they already have it. 

