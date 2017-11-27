Prosecutors seeking life sentence for Michael Slager in Walter Scott shooting

Prosecutors want Michael Slager to get life in prison for the fatal shooting of Walter Scott, according to new court documents.

The former North Charleston police officer pleaded guilty to a federal charge in Scott's 2015 death. His sentencing hearing is expected to begin next Monday.

Slager's lawyers say they found an appropriate punishment of 121 to 151 months or ten to 12 and a half years. Lawyers say Slager has accepted responsibility for the April 2015 shooting.

In a court document filed by his lawyers on Monday, attorneys cite several letters in Slager's favor and reasons he should not serve life in prison.

One letter is from Slager wife which states,"Please know that we recognize Walter Scott's children will not see him again, and our hearts break for that immense loss. We greatly sympathize with the loss of life and livelihood that has come to affect everyone since that horrific day."

She also talked about how she had their first child while Slager was in jail, what an amazing father he has been, and also the death threats their family has received.

In the documents, Slager's lawyers also include additional letters from family and other North Charleston police officers.

Some of the reasons why his lawyers say Slager deserves a lighter sentence is because of his employment record, lack of a criminal record, his family responsibilities and his military service.

Slager pleaded guilty in May to a federal charge of depriving Scott's civil rights under the color of law.

He was indicted on three federal charges, the charge of depriving Scott of his civil rights under the color of law, a weapons charge and a charge of obstruction of justice in Scott's death. The indictment alleged Slager used excessive force when he shot and killed Scott and intentionally misled SLED investigators by claiming Scott was coming toward him with Slager's stun gun at the time that he fired his weapon, "when in truth, Scott was running away."

As part of a plea agreement, the guilty plea paved the way for additional federal and all state charges against him to be dropped.

Slager's sentencing was delayed because a sentencing report had to be completed, a process that was expected to take months after his May plea.

The maximum penalties of the offense, the agreement states, would be a prison term of up to life, a fine of up to $250,000 and five years of supervised release. There is no mandatory minimum prison sentence or fine.

