Coast Guard rescues man from fishing vessel near Murrells Inlet

The Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old man from a fishing vessel 25 miles southeast of Murrells Inlet.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call at 3:45 p.m. from the crew of the Shooting Star, a 42-foot fishing vessel, stating a crewmember was experiencing chest pains.

"A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched at 4:28 p.m. and arrived on scene at 5 p.m.," Coast Guard officials said.

The crew hoisted the man and transported him to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

