Emergency crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley

Emergency crews extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Monday night.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say dispatch crews received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a house fire on Brody Avenue.

"Firefighters arrived in less than four minutes from the time of dispatch to find smoke coming from the one story, single-family dwelling," CFD officials said."Emergency personnel quickly advanced into the structure and extinguished a fire in the bedroom area while simultaneously searching the home."

According to a report, the fire damage was primarily contained to one bedroom, and the person inside managed to get out of the home shortly after discovering the fire.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross has been requested to assist. No injuries have been reported.

Crews with Charleston and Saint Andrews fire departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.

