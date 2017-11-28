Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 12)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 66 yards in a 30-16 win over Cleveland. The Summerville alum has 53 catches for 800 yards and 6 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 tackles, .5 sacks and .5 TFL in a 30-16 win over Cleveland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 35 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 7.5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 3 tackles in a 16-10 loss to Buffalo. The Beaufort alum has 53 tackles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 3 catches for 29 yards and 1 punt return for 21 yards in a 23-16 loss to Baltimore. The Berkeley alum has 28 catches for 323 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 carries for 17 yards and 4 punt returns for 30 yards.

Andre Ellington, RB, Houston Texans - Was not active in a 23-16 loss to Baltimore. The Berkeley alum has 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and 31 catches for 283 yards

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 35-27 loss to Carolina

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 35-27 loss to Carolina. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was inactive in a 21-14 loss to Oakland. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL in a 26-20 win over New Orleans. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 24 tackles, 7 TFL and 3.5 sacks

Byron Maxwell, CB, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles in a 24-13 win over San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 14 tackles and 1 pass deflection this season.